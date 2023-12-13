Among the capricious plants that always have something "wrong", the ficus stands out as particularly picky. This plant always seems to lack something, whether it's watering, lighting, or fertilizer.

We offer you an effective method of fertilizing that your ficus will definitely like. With this simple method, you can satisfy the whims of your ficus and provide it with the necessary nutrients for healthy and beautiful growth, prostoway writes.

Details:

Plant condition. It is important to note that fertilizing should only be used if the ficus is healthy and shows no signs of disease. Fertilizers should be applied to moisture-filled soil. If you have recently repotted the ficus, refrain from fertilizing for the next 40 days. Preparation of sugar syrup. Prepare sugar syrup by dissolving 0.5 of a teaspoon of sugar in 500 ml of water. Use this solution to water the ficus. Effects of sugar syrup. Sugar syrup will help to activate the growth of shoots, improve the color of the leaves and increase the density of the ficus.

