With the onset of cold weather, many people begin to think about how to effectively insulate the windows in their house or apartment to reduce heat loss and, consequently, heating bills. There are numerous ways and tips to insulate windows on your own.

It is important to note that not only wooden but also plastic windows can be insulated. The UNIAN publication has reviewed some affordable and effective ways to insulate windows cheaply.

Use foam rubber, cotton wool, and paper or tape. The most common methods of insulation are foam rubber, cotton wool, paper or newspapers, and tape. Foam or cotton wool is inserted into the cracks and the surface is covered with tape. Sometimes paper soaked in water is used, which is also secured with tape. The disadvantage of this method is that the frame may be contaminated with soap or the paint may peel off due to the adhesive tape. Use of molten paraffin. Another method is to fill the gaps in the window with molten paraffin using a syringe. If the gaps are large, they can be pre-filled with foam rubber or fabric. Use of seals and silicone sealant. More modern methods are the use of sealants or silicone sealants. Before gluing, it is necessary to prepare the surface by cleaning it from dirt and degreasing it. The seals are cut at a 45-degree angle and glued to the window. Silicone sealant is used for fixed parts of the window.

It is worth noting that insulation of wooden windows is necessary, especially for old Soviet constructions. Modern wooden frames retain heat well and usually do not require additional insulation.

The choice of method depends on individual preferences and the condition of the window structure. Regardless of the method chosen, proper window insulation helps to maintain comfort and reduce heating costs.

