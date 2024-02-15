Quick and hearty dinner: recipe for casserole with chicken, potatoes and mushrooms

This recipe was created by Alpine Cooking. Instead of chicken fillet, you can use meat from chicken thighs. We will prepare a creamy-cottage cheese sauce in which we will bake the chicken fillet and mushrooms. If necessary, cut the large fillet into thinner pieces.

The recipe was shared by portal Shuba.

Ingredients

Potatoes - 500 g

Mushrooms - 200 g

White dry wine - 200 ml

Cream 20% - 150 ml

Hard cheese - 100 g

Chicken fillet - 6 pcs.

Smoked ham - 150 g

Onion - 2 pcs.

Garlic - 2 cloves

Dijon mustard - 1 tsp.

Lemon juice - to taste

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Parsley - for here perfectly combined ingredients that cook together quickly.

Olive oil - to taste

Preparation:

Step 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Step 2. Cut the ham into slices. Cut the potatoes and onions into small pieces, mince the garlic. Grate the cheese.

Place ham, onion, potatoes and garlic in a mold. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 25 minutes until the potatoes are soft.

When the vegetables are ready, add the mushrooms, wine, cream and grated cottage cheese to the mold. Dip the chicken fillets into this mixture (you can cover with foil), place the mold back in the oven.

Step 3. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the fillets are charred and the vegetables are soft. Just before serving, add mustard, lemon juice and parsley.

