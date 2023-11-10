Quick and healthy breakfast: How to make a smoothie with pumpkin

Pumpkin is not only a symbol of the fall holidays, but also a useful vegetable that can enrich your menu. We tell you how to prepare a delicious smoothie from pumpkin banana and orange, which will give you pleasure and benefits in the morning.

Pumpkin is a real treasure when it comes to the amount of nutrients with many beneficial properties. Here you will find:

Beta-carotene: converted into vitamin A, which supports immunity and improves eyesight.

converted into vitamin A, which supports immunity and improves eyesight. Vitamins C and E: strengthens the immune system.

strengthens the immune system. Potassium : helps lower blood pressure.

: helps lower blood pressure. Fiber: promotes healthy digestion.

promotes healthy digestion. Tryptophan: supports serotonin production to improve mood and sleep.

Pumpkin streusel with bananas and oranges

Ingredients:

1 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

¾ cup canned pumpkin

½ cup ice cubes

⅓ cup fresh orange juice

1 tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp. ground nutmeg

A dash of ground cloves

1 ripe banana, sliced and frozen

A little ground cinnamon (optional)

Cooking method:

Combine yogurt and other ingredients in a blender and whisk until smooth. Decorate the smoothie with a pinch of ground cinnamon if desired. Serve immediately after cooking.

Previously, we told you how to prepare marmalade from pumpkin. This healthy dessert should be consumed in moderate amounts.

