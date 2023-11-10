Quick and healthy breakfast: How to make a smoothie with pumpkin
Pumpkin is not only a symbol of the fall holidays, but also a useful vegetable that can enrich your menu. We tell you how to prepare a delicious smoothie from pumpkin banana and orange, which will give you pleasure and benefits in the morning.
Pumpkin is a real treasure when it comes to the amount of nutrients with many beneficial properties. Here you will find:
- Beta-carotene: converted into vitamin A, which supports immunity and improves eyesight.
- Vitamins C and E: strengthens the immune system.
- Potassium: helps lower blood pressure.
- Fiber: promotes healthy digestion.
- Tryptophan: supports serotonin production to improve mood and sleep.
Pumpkin streusel with bananas and oranges
Ingredients:
- 1 cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
- ¾ cup canned pumpkin
- ½ cup ice cubes
- ⅓ cup fresh orange juice
- 1 tbsp. brown sugar
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ⅛ tsp. ground nutmeg
- A dash of ground cloves
- 1 ripe banana, sliced and frozen
- A little ground cinnamon (optional)
Cooking method:
- Combine yogurt and other ingredients in a blender and whisk until smooth.
- Decorate the smoothie with a pinch of ground cinnamon if desired.
- Serve immediately after cooking.
