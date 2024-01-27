Quick and nourishing for dinner: How to make a healthy tuna salad

This tuna salad is a great option for a light and satisfying dinner. It is made from simple ingredients that you always have on hand and does not take much time to prepare.

Daily video

The recipe was shared on the noviydoctor website. You can add other ingredients to the salad to your liking, such as olives, capers, or green onions. You can use any other vegetable oil instead of olive oil. If you don't have arugula, you can use any other greens, such as lettuce or spinach.

Ingredients:

200 g of tuna (canned or fresh)

2 medium tomatoes

1 medium cucumber

100 g of feta cheese

2 tbsp. tablespoons of olive oil

1 tbsp. spoon of lemon juice

Arugula (to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

If you are using fresh tuna, fry it in a skillet on both sides until cooked through. Drain the liquid from the canned tuna and flake it with a fork. Dice the tomatoes and cucumber. Chop the feta cheese. Wash and dry the arugula. In a bowl, combine the tuna, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese and arugula. In a separate bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the salad and mix well. Taste the salad and add more salt and pepper if necessary.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!