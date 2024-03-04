With proper care and fertilization, you can provide the plum tree with optimal conditions for healthy growth and a generous harvest. According to experienced gardeners, it is important to follow certain rules for processing and fertilizing plums to achieve the best results.

First of all, young plums do not need any special fertilizer. They need abundant watering and pruning of branches to stimulate growth, writes the Telegram channel "Dacha. Garden and Vegetable Garden".

In early spring, urea is recommended. This fertilizer can be scattered in a circle under the tree at a radius of one meter. After rain, urea will be absorbed into the soil, providing the tree with nutrients. Before applying the fertilizer, it is important to clear the ground of fallen leaves and straw left in the fall to prevent infection by harmful microorganisms.

During flowering, it is recommended to fertilize plums with an infusion of horse manure or chicken droppings. A solution in the proportion of a liter of manure or litter per 10 liters of water will help provide the plant with nutrients.

Nitrogen fertilizers are also useful for plums. When preparing compost, you can add manure or coffee grounds to it, which will provide the tree with nutrients.

In the fall, it is recommended to add potash fertilizer to prepare plums for winter and strengthen their root system.

By following these tips for processing and fertilizing plums, the gardener will be able to enjoy healthy plants and a delicious harvest every season.

