Herring is one of the most affordable fish in Ukrainian stores. It can be purchased in various marinades, salted or fresh. All of these options are equally healthy.

This fish is considered a natural source of many nutrients. First of all, it contains iodine, which is necessary for the proper functioning of the thyroid gland. Herring also contains a lot of phosphorus, which has a positive effect on brain activity and is involved in the restoration of nucleic acids.

In addition, it contains vitamins D and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for the cardiovascular system. To get the most out of it, you need to avoid common mistakes when cooking herring. Unfortunately, they are made quite often.

Why herring is soaked in milk

Often, herring dishes are too salty or have a pronounced fishy flavor. To avoid this, you should follow a few simple rules.

Ukrainian stores most often sell herring fillets called "matthias". This is a fish that is soaked in brine before packaging for better storage. This gives the herring a pleasant taste and smell and makes it soft.

However, without preliminary processing, dishes made from this fish can turn out to be unpleasantly salty. Therefore, it is recommended to soak herring for at least 6 hours, changing the liquid regularly. The optimal time is 12-18 hours.

Milk is most often used to soak herring. It significantly reduces the salinity, gives a pleasant delicate taste and eliminates the unwanted "fishy" odor.

What else is suitable for soaking herring

Mineral water with plenty of lemon juice makes the fish softer and gives it a pleasant flavor.

Kefir adds a sour flavor.

Red wine makes an exquisite appetizer with a noble flavor. First, boil the wine with sugar, vinegar and spices.

Beer. First, boil beer with salt and spices and pour it over the herring for a day. This fish is especially tasty with fried fish.

