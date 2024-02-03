Shiny clean: how to wipe the TV to avoid streaks

Many people perceive cleaning as a hard and boring job. However, if you know a few tricks, you can make it much easier, or even turn it into a pleasant and rewarding experience. In addition, thanks to this method, dust will not settle for a long time. Telegraf writes about it.

Life hack for dust removal:

Use a damp microfiber cloth soaked in a solution of vinegar and water (1:4). Vinegar neutralizes alkali, which attracts dust, so it will accumulate much less on furniture and other surfaces.

How to wipe the TV without streaks:

Special products:

Use a soft microfiber cloth designed for cleaning screens.

Use specialized screen cleaning liquids.

Home remedies:

Mix some liquid soap and water, wipe the screen, and then wipe it dry.

Dilute vinegar with water (1:1) and wipe the screen, then wipe it dry.

Important:

Do not apply pressure to the screen while wiping.

Do not use windshield wipers or alcohol, as they can damage the coating.

Remember that the cleanliness and comfort of your home is up to you. Make cleaning easy and enjoyable by using useful life hacks and enjoy the result!

