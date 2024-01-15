In winter, the skin needs special care as it becomes drier and more sensitive. Therefore, it is important to choose the right products for cleansing, toning, nourishing and moisturizing.

Cleansing

To cleanse the skin in winter, it is recommended to use products with the following properties:

Slightly acidic pH. This will help maintain the skin's protective barrier and prevent it from drying out.

Sulfate-free. Sulfates can irritate the skin and increase its dryness.

Moisturizing ingredients. For example, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, allantoin, and provitamin B5.

If you have sensitive skin prone to rosacea, it is better to use milk, balm, or cream for cleansing.

Toning

After cleansing the skin, apply a toner. It will help restore the skin's pH and moisturize it. It's better to use a spray toner so that it spreads more easily and doesn't leave stickiness.

Nourishment

Apply a nourishing cream in the morning, 20-40 minutes before going out. It will help protect the skin from cold and wind. In addition to a nourishing cream, you can use an intensive cream, regenerating cream, balm, or oil serums with vegetable oils. Apply them from the lightest to the densest texture.

Moisturizing

Apply moisturizer in the evening, 40 minutes before bedtime. It will help the skin recover overnight. It is better to choose a product with a light, moisturizing texture. It can be an emulsion, a fluid, or a light moisturizer.

