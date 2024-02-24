To grow strong and disease-resistant seedlings, it is important to feed them properly from the very beginning. There are several effective ways to fertilize them.

For example, you can fertilize seedlings with iodine solution. It has a positive effect on the plant's immunity. It is enough to carry out this procedure once, and your peppers or tomatoes will grow strong. This is written by prostoway.

To do this, take 1 drop of iodine, dissolve it in 1 liter of water and pour it over the seedlings.

Banana fertilization is also useful as the peels of this fruit contain many nutrients.

You need to dry the peels in the oven, grind them into powder and sprinkle them on the seedlings.

Another option is fertilizing with hydrogen peroxide. To do this, add 2 tablespoons of peroxide to 2 liters of water and water or sprinkle the seedlings with this solution. It is advisable to carry out this procedure 3-4 times per season.

