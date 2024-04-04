It will grow well: the best days for planting corn are named

Corn, which once reached Ukraine from Mexico, is known for its wealth of vitamins of various groups. This, as well as its unpretentiousness in cultivation, made it extremely popular among agricultural crops.

Experienced gardeners know well that the key to obtaining a bountiful harvest and large ears of corn lies in choosing the optimal time to plant it. An indispensable assistant for this is the lunar calendar, which indicates the best days for sowing, says NV.

When to plant corn according to the lunar calendar

If the soil temperature in your area reaches 12 degrees or higher already in early spring, there is an opportunity to sow corn directly into the soil in April.

Read also: Gardeners named the plants where potatoes should not be planted

The optimal days for this, according to the lunar calendar, are: 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 25, 26.

If the soil is not yet sufficiently warm, it is better to postpone sowing until May, when there will be favorable days: 22, 23, 24, 30, 31. In June, the recommended dates for planting corn are: 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30.

How to plant corn correctly

Before planting, you should plan a place for corn in advance, leaving at least half a meter of distance between it and other plants, and also observe a minimum row width of 100 cm.

To prepare the site, it is necessary to remove all weeds and dig up the ground thoroughly. Select only healthy seeds for sowing, discarding damaged grains.

Read also: When and how to plant beans in April to get a rich harvest

Five days before planting, spread the seeds in the sun or in a warm place to dry. Before planting, soak the seeds in a fungicidal solution.

When digging the holes, ensure that they are about 7 cm deep. Fill them with water and let it soak into the ground, after which you can plant a few seeds in each hole and cover them with soil. After planting, the soil should be watered again.

In addition, you can cover the area with a film, which should be removed when the corn begins to germinate.

Previously, the UAportal team told when to plant potatoes in April to get a rich harvest.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!