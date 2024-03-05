During important events, your appearance takes on special importance. Long-lasting makeup allows you to stay confident throughout the event without worrying about your look. However, not everyone has the experience in creating such makeup and knowledge about the appropriate cosmetics. Achieving long-lasting makeup is not difficult if you know a few beauty secrets. Telegraph writes about it.

Daily video

Read also: How to remove makeup correctly: one simple rule

Secrets of long-lasting makeup

First, use a primer. It helps the foundation to spread evenly, masking irregularities and skin reliefs.

Fix cream products with dry products. Apply powder over foundation (especially on the T-zone), dry blush over liquid blush, and dry sculptor over cream. Be careful with the highlighter, do not overdo it.

If you are applying eyeshadow to the eyelids, use a special base under it. This will help the color to remain saturated and the shadows not to "slip".

If an oily sheen appears during the day, do not remove it with powder. It is better to carry matting wipes that do not clog pores but effectively remove unwanted shine.

By following these simple tips, your makeup will look fresh and neat throughout the day or evening, allowing you to focus on the important event.

To recap, we've already written about how to prepare your face for makeup.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!