Will be clean twice as long: how to wash your hair to be perfect

Washing your head can be a difficult and routine task, especially if you have thick hair. Such curls are recommended to rinse thoroughly and it is better to do it twice to effectively remove all impurities. Sometimes you have to repeat the procedure every other day or every other day, because the look of the hair quickly deteriorates. Ukr media has suggested simple tricks that allow you to wash your hair only once a week, while maintaining the shine and splendor of your hair.

Alternate shampoos

Use not just one product, but several different ones. The scalp quickly gets used to certain substances, so it is important to alternate shampoos for effective care.

Use a comb while washing

Brushing your hair before and during washing promotes better cleansing, ensuring long-lasting clean hair.

Wash only the scalp

There is no need to spend product on the entire volume of hair as this can be ineffective and worsen the condition of the hair.

Soap your scalp thrice

This helps to keep your hair clean so effectively that the dirt appears only on the fourth day or after a week.

