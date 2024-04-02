It will strike for five days in a row: a powerful magnetic storm has covered the earth

The magnetic storm that began on April 1 will last for 5 days. Today, April 2, its strength will be 4 points.

Daily video

According to the Meteoagent service, a four-point geomagnetic storm is expected on April 3, on April 4 it will intensify to five points (red level of danger), and on April 5 a four-point magnetic storm is forecast. Previously, later in April, the Earth's geomagnetic field will be in a calm state.

Magnetic storms: calendar

What are magnetic storms?

These are fluctuations of the Earth's magnetic field, which arise as a result of solar plasma emissions. These emissions, called coronal mass ejections, can affect Earth's magnetosphere, causing disturbances and oscillations.

Impact of magnetic storms on humans:

The impact of magnetic storms on a person can be different, but it is most often manifested in:

Deterioration of well-being: headache, dizziness, nausea, weakness, fatigue, sleep disturbances.

Exacerbations of chronic diseases: cardiovascular, pulmonary, endocrine, joint.

Decreased working capacity: impaired concentration of attention, memory, and emotional instability.

Increased weather dependence: people with a weather-sensitive nervous system feel the impact of magnetic storms more strongly.

It is important to note that not all people are affected by magnetic storms.

Factors that can increase the impact of magnetic storms:

Age (elderly people and children are more sensitive).

Presence of chronic diseases.

Weather dependence.

Stress.

Fatigue.

How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms:

In the days of magnetic storms, reduce physical and emotional stress. Get some sleep. Drink more water. Eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Avoid alcohol and coffee. Take soothing herbal teas. If necessary, take painkillers or other medicines as prescribed by the doctor.

If you experience severe effects from magnetic storms, seek medical attention.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!