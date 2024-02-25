More harm than good: what plants should not be planted near the house

Not all plants are equally good for your garden. Some may seem beautiful and attractive, but they actually do more harm than good. They can be difficult to control, harm the local ecosystem, or cause problems for you and your neighbors.

Your garden is part of the ecosystem. Making it beautiful and safe is your contribution to nature conservation. This was written by gazeta.ua.

1. Rhododendron ponticum:

This flowering plant can grow rapidly, displacing other, more vulnerable plants.

It produces toxins that inhibit the growth of neighboring plants.

2. Leyland cypress:

This evergreen tree grows very quickly, shading the site and blocking the view.

Cypress needs frequent pruning to keep it under control.

3. Himalayan balsam:

This invasive plant grows rapidly, crowding out native species and taking over space.

Its growth can lead to soil erosion and increase the risk of flooding.

4. Yellow archangel:

This attractive wildflower can become invasive in your garden.

It grows rapidly underground, crowding out other plants.

5. Montbretia:

This popular garden flower forms dense thickets that are difficult to remove.

It can crowd out native plants and reduce the biodiversity of your garden.

6. Common bamboo:

This exotic species of bamboo can become invasive if left unchecked.

Its aggressive root system can damage structures and other plants.

7. Cherry laurel:

This fast-growing shrub can form dense, impenetrable thickets.

It can also be toxic to humans and animals if ingested.

Before planting any new plant, it is important to research its characteristics and risks. Make sure it won't become invasive in your area, harm the environment, or be dangerous to you and your family.

Look for alternative, safe, and environmentally friendly plants that are suitable for your garden. Choose native and non-invasive species that do not harm biodiversity.

