'Laugh more': how to burn excess fat without going to the gym

Many people think that they need a gym membership to lose weight and burn fat. However, this is not always the case.

With some simple changes to your lifestyle and workout routine, you can achieve your fitness goals from the comfort of your own home, Health writes.

Experts have provided some tips to help you burn fat without going to the gym:

1. Start your day with exercise:

Studies show that morning workouts can help you burn more fat than exercising later in the day. Try a 10-minute HIIT workout that includes simple movements like squat jumps and lunges.

2. Take the stairs:

Taking a 10-minute break from work to walk up the stairs can improve your body composition and reduce body fat.

3. Dance:

Dancing for an hour can burn 200 to 600 calories, as well as strengthen your muscles, make you more flexible, and slow down aging.

4. Do strength training:

Strength training burns calories even after you're done. Do weight-bearing exercises that involve many muscles, such as mountain climbing, push-ups, and lunges.

5. Do short but intense workouts:

10 minutes of intense training is equivalent to 20-30 minutes of moderate intensity.Even 5 minutes of intense training can burn calories and improve your cardiorespiratory fitness.

6. Eat a healthy diet:

Eat a variety of proteins that help reduce your appetite.Get enough fiber, which aids digestion and makes you feel full.Replace refined grains with whole grains to speed up your metabolism.Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and low-fat and fat-free dairy products.

7. Get enough sleep:

Adults should get at least 7 hours of sleep a night. Avoid leaving gadgets, food, and alcohol on at night.

8. Take a walk:

A 15-minute walk can burn three times as many calories as sitting for the same amount of time. A walk after a meal can also help stabilize blood sugar levels.

9. Laugh:

10-15 minutes of laughter can burn up to 40 calories.

10. Do not sit still:

Get up, walk around, and move around while watching movies. Shovel the snow on your and your neighbor's driveway.

You can achieve your fitness goals without going to the gym. With a healthy diet, regular exercise, and some simple lifestyle changes, you can burn fat and improve your overall health.

Earlier, personal trainer Michael Hamlin told us how to lose weight without exercising or going to the gym.

