Joint pain is a common problem that affects millions of people. Of course, there are many different drugs available in pharmacies to alleviate this ailment.

However, there is also a simple two-ingredient home recipe that can help just as much as pharmaceuticals.

This recipe contains only gelatin and water. It is written by Pysznosci.pl.

Although we usually use gelatin to make desserts or jams, it has many more uses than that. After all, it contains proteins, B vitamins, and minerals, including iron, magnesium, and calcium. It also contains collagen, which is useful for joints and bones.

So, how do you prepare this remedy? Take 125 ml of water and dissolve 2 teaspoons of regular food gelatin in it. Leave the solution to swell overnight. In the morning, drink it on an empty stomach. Be sure to drink it regularly. If desired, you can sweeten it with honey or add lemon juice to taste.

Of course, you should consult a doctor before using any home remedies as each case is individual.

