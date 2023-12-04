In the diet, carbohydrates make up at least 55% of the daily amount of nutrients consumed. They are often recognized as a cause of weight gain, but they are also an important source of energy and contribute to immunity and overall health.

Daily video

Including these foods in the diet can help maintain health and form the right approach to nutrition, uapress writes.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss - advice from doctors

Corn: Fresh corn, consumed without oil and with a minimum of salt, not only expands the diet, but also helps to lose weight. This product is an excellent source of carbohydrates, rich in fiber, and includes iodine, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, and iron. Green beans: Reduced calories and high fiber content make green beans an ideal carbohydrate food that does not lead to excessive pregnancy. Chickpeas: Chickpeas contain complex carbohydrates and a large amount of vegetable fiber, which improves intestinal microflora and helps to eliminate unnecessary components from the body. Manganese in chickpeas helps prevent premature aging. Oatmeal: While packed with carbohydrates, oatmeal is also an excellent source of soluble fiber, which lowers cholesterol and has cardiovascular benefits. Buckwheat: This is a "versatile" cereal that contains carbohydrates and soluble fiber, slowing digestion and promoting a feeling of fullness, which can help keep you in shape.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, we have already written about foods rich in calcium and vitamin D.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!