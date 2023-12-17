Christmas cake, or stollen, is a traditional Christmas pastry in many European countries, especially in Germany, Austria, and Poland. This cake is made from yeast dough with dried fruits, nuts, and spices.

Stollen is a traditional Christmas pastry in many European countries. The recipe for this Christmas dish was shared by the famous Ukrainian culinary expert Lilia Tsvit.

She recommends preparing the following ingredients for three stollens:

For the filling, you need 200 grams of dried apricots, 200 grams of raisins, and 100 grams of cranberries. Prepare the zest of 1 orange, a teaspoon of cinnamon and the same amount of ginger and nutmeg, half a teaspoon of cardamom. You will also need 100 ml of cognac. Add 100 grams of nuts - almonds and hazelnuts - to the dough.

For the dough, you will need 150 ml of milk, a tablespoon of sugar, 15 grams of wet yeast, and 100 grams of flour.

Buythe dough in advance:

eggs - 2 pcs.

cream - 50 g

sugar - 80 g

vanilla sugar - 1 sachet

salt - 0.5 tsp

butter 83% - 150 g

flour - 470 g

Additionally, you will need 100 grams of butter and 300 grams of powdered sugar.

How to make stollen

First of all, you need to prepare dried fruits in advance. Put them in a glass container, pour cognac over them, and sprinkle with zest. Close the container with a lid and shake well, then add the ginger, nutmeg, and cardamom. Close the lid and shake again to mix the ingredients. Put the mixture in the refrigerator for 5 days and shake the contents of the container from time to time to "interact" with the ingredients.

For the dough, first prepare the dough. Pour warm milk into a bowl, add sugar and stir, then add the yeast, dissolve it while stirring and add the flour. Mix everything and cover with cling film. Put it in a warm place for 30 minutes.

In a separate bowl, add the melted butter, cream, sugar, and vanilla sugar to the eggs. Mix with a mixer until the sugar dissolves. Then pour in the batter. Stir with a spatula and start adding the sifted flour. Knead the dough with your hands and add the prepared dried fruits and nuts. Knead the dough again so that the "filling" is evenly distributed over the dough. Leave the dough warm for another hour.

When the dough has risen, knead it again before forming the stollen.

Prepare a baking sheet and cover it with parchment.

Put the dough on a floured surface and divide it into three parts. Sprinkle each part of the dough with flour and roll out into 2 cm thick rectangles. Roll each rectangle into a roll, leaving a free edge of 1.5-2 cm.

Place the formed stollen on the parchment, leaving a space between them. Leave them on the baking sheet for 30 minutes before putting them in the oven.

Bake the dish at 180 degrees for up to an hour.

When the stollen are baked, pour melted butter over them and sprinkle powdered sugar generously on top. Wrap each finished stollen with parchment paper, tie it with thread and put it in the refrigerator.

