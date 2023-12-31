Bananas don't usually keep for long, but there is one way to keep the fruit tasty for months. However, they can quickly turn brown and mushy if stored in the wrong place.

Daily video

Blogger Nicole Renard noted that one of the most common mistakes people make is freezing a whole banana. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

However, there is a way to freeze soft fruit to keep it tasty for a long time. Bananas are peeled first, rather than stored whole.

See also: Do not wrap in plastic wrap: Experts tell how to keep cheese fresh and tasty longer

This prevents an unsightly brown color from appearing on the peel and leaves the core at its best after defrosting. Peel the bananas and place them in a large ziplock bag.

While some people prefer to slice the fruit before freezing, Nicole suggested that by keeping it whole, it's easier to keep track of the amount that makes up one banana.

The fruit can be kept in the freezer for up to three months to enjoy as if it were fresh again.

Earlier, we told you how to cook cheap rice so that it turns out to be crumbly and tasty.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!