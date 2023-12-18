Blogger shows how easy it is to remove wine stains from carpet

Food and drink spills are almost inevitable during the holiday season. And no spill is more frightening than a red wine spill.

The rich color of the drink is notoriously difficult to remove from fabric. Zachary Pozniak of Jeeves of Belgravia dry cleaners in New York City shared his advice on his TikTok.

To follow his advice, you will need warm water, white vinegar, an iron and a clean towel. First, mix warm water and white vinegar and pour it directly onto the stain.

Then cover it with a towel. Then you need to heat the iron and iron it over the towel.

No need to put steam in it, just let the heat do its job. You may have to repeat this several times until the stain is completely gone.

If redness remains, simply apply some hydrogen peroxide to the stain.

