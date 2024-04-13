In order for clothes to last a long time and please you with their flawless appearance, it is important to know which items cannot be washed together. Improper washing can lead to shedding, stains, damage to delicate fabrics, and complete spoiling in the worst case.

Therefore, before throwing things into the washing machine, it is worth sorting them by color. In addition, do not forget that it is better not to wash very dirty things with light. Apostrophe writes about this.

Here are some key rules for sorting laundry:

Separate by color. White clothes are washed separately from colored ones because the dye from bright fabrics can transfer to the light ones.

Fabric type. Delicate fabrics such as silk, wool and cashmere require special care. They are washed by hand or in a washing machine on a delicate mode using special means.

Water temperature. Different fabrics need to be washed at different temperatures. Cotton and synthetics withstand hot water, but delicate fabrics can "sit down" or lose their shape.

Degree of soiling. Wash heavily soiled items separately from lightly soiled items to avoid repeated washing.

The following require special attention:

Towels and bed linen. Wash them separately from clothes as they can pick up fibers from other items.

Socks and underwear. These items are washed separately for hygienic reasons.

Socks and underwear. These items are washed separately for hygienic reasons.

Jeans. Zippers and other metal parts on jeans can damage delicate fabrics.

