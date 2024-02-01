No stove or microwave: a flight attendant shares her secret to heating food

Stewardesses have revealed the secret of how to heat food without a microwave. On TikTok, flight attendant Jade Naomi showed how to heat food without a microwave, oven, or stove.

It turns out that all you need are ordinary plastic bags and hot water, she assured.

The essence of the method is that the food intended for heating is placed in a container, then a plastic bag, which is tied tightly. Then another bag is placed on top of this structure and filled with hot water.

If necessary, additional bags can be used to prevent leaks. The heating process takes 30 to 45 minutes.

Naomi says that this method is often used by flight attendants because there is no way to heat food on board the plane using traditional methods.

As Naomi notes, this method is not perfect. It can be inconvenient and takes some time. However, it can be useful in situations where there is no access to a kitchen or the ability to use traditional cooking devices.

