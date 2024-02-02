Can't do without it: how to use different types of pepper correctly

Pepper is not just a spice, but a real legend in the culinary world. These little peas can make wonders, making dishes incredibly flavorful and delicious. Today, we will introduce you to the most popular types of non-cellular peppers and show you how to use them properly. Shuba writes about it.

Daily video

Black pepper:

Where it grows: India, Indonesia, countries of Indochina.

How it is obtained: The green fruits of the Piper nigrum vine are harvested, boiled, and dried in the sun or in a machine.

How to use: a versatile spice for most savory dishes (with the exception of delicate cream soups and cheese sauces).

Green pepper:

Where it grows: the same Piper nigrum vine.

How it is obtained: unripe fruits are dehydrated, often by freeze-drying.

How to use: milder flavor, ideal for sauces, seafood and white meat.

White pepper:

Where it grows: Piper nigrum vine.

How it is obtained: harvest ripe fruits, soak, remove the outer shell.

How to use: more refined flavor with floral notes, used in delicate sauces, soups, chicken and other dishes.

Allspice:

Where it grows: Jamaica, Southeast Asia, Indonesia.

How obtained: the fruits of the evergreen tree are harvested unripe and dried in the sun.

How to use: marinades, brines, baked meat, chicken, sausages, ham.

Remember.

Different types of pepper have different flavors and aromas. Choose the spice that best suits your dish.

Do not overdo it with the amount of pepper. Even a small pinch can add spice to the dish.

Store pepper in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.

Earlier, we wrote about how to grow peppers without hassle.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!