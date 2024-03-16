Archaeologists find noseless head of 'beautiful Roman woman' in Britain (photo)

An amazing archaeological discovery has been made in the UK during the construction of a parking lot in the Burghley House parking lot - a Roman marble statue of a female head dating back to the first or second century AD.

Mechanical excavator operator Greg Crowley accidentally stumbled upon the artifact while using an excavator at a construction site. The discovery of the Roman sculpture was a real sensation, as the head of the statue was found in excellent condition. Two weeks later, the marble bust to which the head was once attached was also discovered, according to the Burghley House website.

The object turned out to be very interesting not only from an archaeological point of view but also from the point of view of art history. In particular, the iron spire found in the marble head, which was probably added in the 18th century, suggests that the sculpture may be part of a former ancient bust or pedestal.

There is still some mystery as to how this artifact got underground and how long it was there before it was discovered. Various theories have been noted, from possible theft to speculation of accidental burial.

The discovery of the Roman statue in the UK was not only an important archaeological find but also an opportunity to study the history and culture of the Roman Empire, which continues to arouse the interest of scientists and the public.

