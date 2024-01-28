In the city of Taposiris Magna (Egypt), archaeologists searching for Cleopatra's tomb came across a huge tunnel that ran under the temple. Scientists called this tunnel a "geometric miracle".

Daily video

According to Science Alert, the structure was located 13 meters underground. The 2-meter-high tunnel was cut through 1305 meters of sandstone.

Also read: The face of a slave brutally murdered in Roman Britain 1700 years ago has been recreated (photo)

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities noted that the tunnel's design is similar to the 1036-meter-long Eupalinos tunnel previously found on the Greek island of Samos. Some treasures have already been found in the tunnel: pieces of pottery and a rectangular block of limestone.

Scientists note that the tunnel found in Taposiris Magna is unparalleled, and they called its engineering "impressive." Parts of the found tunnel are submerged under water, and its purpose is currently unknown to scientists.

The team of scientists believes that the temple under which the tunnel was found was dedicated to the god Osiris and the goddess Isis, a deity with whom Cleopatra "maintained a strong relationship." They found coins with the names and images of Cleopatra and Alexander the Great, as well as figurines of the goddess Isis.

Grave ramparts with Greco-Roman burials were found in this temple. It is believed that Cleopatra and her husband Mark Antony could have been buried in similar tombs.

As a reminder, a 3400-year-old Minoan tomb was accidentally found in Crete.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!