Italian archaeologists have announced the discovery of a "perfectly preserved" Etruscan tomb dating back to the V-IV centuries BC. The tomb was discovered in the necropolis of San Giuliano, located about 30 kilometers northwest of Rome.

Daily video

The San Giuliano Necropolis is an ancient cemetery containing hundreds of Etruscan tombs carved into the rock. The recent discovery took place during restoration work being carried out as part of a project to restore some of the most prominent tombs in the cemetery, according to the Facebook page of the South Etruria Office of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape.

The new tomb, carved in the rock, has three rooms and is preserved in incredibly good condition. According to the researchers, this discovery sheds new light on the types of Etruscan tombs of the V-IV centuries BC that existed in the necropolis.

This is not the first significant discovery in San Giuliano. Last year, archaeologists unearthed the Tomba della Regina, a monumental tomb dating back to the 5th century BC that is impressive in its size and decoration.

The discovery of Etruscan tombs provides valuable information about this ancient civilization. The Etruscans, who lived on the territory of modern Italy more than two thousand years ago, left behind a rich culture.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!