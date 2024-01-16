Scientists have discovered 21 fragments of a manuscript that probably belonged to the English princess Gunhild, who fled England after the Norman conquest in 1066.

The fragments, found in an archive in the city of Alkmaar in the Netherlands, come from a Psalter written in Latin with Old English glosses, Newsweek reports.

Gunhild was the sister of the defeated English king Harold Godwinson, who died at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

She died in Bruges, Belgium, in 1087, and her Psalter was donated to the Catholic Church of St. Donaa in the city. The last documented mention of the manuscript in the church was in 1561.

Scholars believe that the manuscript was confiscated by Calvinists in 1580 and sold to a Leiden bookbinder around 1600. The fragments found in Alkmaar are part of this manuscript.

The discovery is important for the study of the history of Anglo-Saxon culture and literature. It also gives a new insight into the life of Gunhild, who was known for her religiosity and education.

