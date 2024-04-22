Archaeologists found a 4,200-year-old ''zombie grave'' (photo)

Archaeologists have discovered a "zombie grave" during excavations near Oppin, Germany. The burial, which dates to about 4,200 years ago, the Bronze Age, contains the remains of a man who died between the ages of 40 and 60.

A large stone block was placed on the lower half of the man's body, which, according to researchers, was probably supposed to restrain his spirit and prevent him from appearing as a revenant, writes the Miami Herald.

A revenant is a reanimated corpse with references to various cultures, including ancient Irish Celtic and Norse mythology.

Prehistoric burial of a revenant. Source: LDA Saxony-Anhalt, Anja Lochner-Recht

"We know that even in the Stone Age, people were afraid of revenants," said project manager Suzanne Friederich. She noted that in prehistoric times, people believed that the dead sometimes tried to "free themselves from their graves."

The burial was associated with the Bell Beaker culture, of the Bronze Age, which appeared around 2800 BC. This culture is named after a drinking vessel shaped like an inverted bell beaker.

