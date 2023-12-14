To attract money into their lives, our ancestors made talismans from wax candles. To do this, they would buy five white candles in church and light them at home in the morning.

When all the candles burned out, they would gather the warm wax into one ball and put it in a wallet after it cooled down. They believed that such an amulet would attract money and good luck in the near future, RadioTrek writes.

Additionally, to attract wealth, clean water was poured into a shallow bowl, and a copper coin was thrown to the bottom. Then, a green candle was lit and held over the bowl so that the wax dripped into the water.

After that, the water was poured out onto the ground, and the coin was kept as a money talisman in one's wallet, without showing it to anyone.

Also, during the rising moon, they took two red or green candles, placed them opposite each other, and set them on fire. Two small mirrors were placed between the candles, and a handful of coins were thrown in the middle so that their reflections could be seen in the mirrors.

They waited until the candles burned out, then put the coins in a cloth bag and carried them with them for seven days.

