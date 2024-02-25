American woman lost 98 kg thanks to one simple snack: before and after photos

Amy Sater from the United States lost 98 kilograms by eating almonds. The woman ate a handful of almonds every day for 5 years, which helped her normalize her blood sugar, get rid of diabetes medication, and lose weight significantly.

Daily video

Amy had been struggling with being overweight for many years. She weighed 176 kilograms and was constantly feeling tired and uncomfortable. The woman tried many diets, but nothing gave her a lasting result, Woman's World reports.

We also suggest reading: Eating to lose weight: 6 types of gluten-free flour for healthy baking

Everything changed when Amy started eating almonds. On the advice of a nutritionist, she included a handful of almonds in her daily diet. Almonds are rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, making them feel full for a long time and helping to control blood sugar levels.

Within a few months, Amy noticed significant changes. She started losing weight, she had more energy, and her blood sugar levels normalized. Thanks to almonds, Amy was able to get off her diabetes medication.

In 5 years, Amy has lost 98 kilograms. Her clothing size decreased from 32 to 8-10. Now Amy leads an active lifestyle, eats healthy food and regularly consumes almonds.

Eating almonds can help you lose weight, improve your health and well-being.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Earlier, experts named three main rules on how not to gain weight after 40.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!