The human skin can react to cold and frost in the form of chapped lips, dry hands, and redness of exposed areas of the body. However, some signs may indicate a cold allergy that should be treated.

This was reported by Natalia Moskvina, an allergist at the Dobrobut medical chain, according to Ukrayinska Pravda .

Symptoms of cold allergy

The most common symptoms of cold allergy include redness of the skin, itchy blisters and rashes, and swelling of the extremities. The doctor explains that these manifestations can occur on both open and closed parts of the body, sometimes immediately after exposure to cold, and sometimes with a delay. It is recommended to treat cold allergies after consulting a doctor, using anti-allergic medications and protecting the skin from the cold, as cold allergies usually manifest severe itching and possible swelling of the body.

