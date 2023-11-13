Magnetic storm has intensified: what health consequences and how to protect yourself

As a result of increased activity of the Sun, November seemed to be a serious test for weather-dependent people due to powerful magnetic storms that have been going on for a week.

Daily video

The peak of geomagnetic fluctuations has already passed, but magnetic storms will still remain powerful on November 13. Meteoagent Center predicts today K-index of activity at the level of 4 points.

During magnetic storms, the entire circulatory apparatus is disrupted in people with certain pathologies. In particular, in those who suffer from cardiovascular diseases, angina attacks become more frequent, interruptions in the work of the heart and sharp spikes in blood pressure are possible.

Read also: Why from bad weather and magnetic storms headache: how meteopathy affects a person

At the time of magnetic fluctuations, the body usually fights the natural phenomenon on its own, but meteor-dependent people can experience headaches, fatigue, apathy, lack of strength, dizziness.

Symptoms of meteorological depend ence can be purely individual. They depend on the presence of chronic diseases in a person, his age, lifestyle, emotional state and other factors. Most often complain of:

weakness, rapid fatigue;

loss of appetite;

pain in the muscles and joints, as well as places where there were fractures;

dizziness;

headaches, migraines;

high and low blood pressure;

tinnitus;

palpitations;

shortness of breath;

mood swings, anxiety, anger, depression.

You don't have to just sit back and wait for the fluctuations to affect you. To protect and prepare your body, you should follow just a few tips. They will be useful not only in the period of approaching and igniting the geomagnetic wave, but also in everyday life.

First, try to reduce your stress levels. React less to irritants, concentrate on positive thoughts and events.

Second, you should take time to focus on your physical condition. Do light morning exercises in bed, and during the day do not forget to periodically walk and do light stretching for the muscles. Breathe more fresh air.

Remember to maintain water balance. Put a water bottle nearby and drink throughout the day when your body feels thirsty. In winter, you can use a thermos mug to keep the water warmer for longer and make it comfortable to drink.

Add more healthy vegetables and greens to your diet. Especially during the cold season, you should keep your body energized.

Avoid drinking a lot of coffee and try to smoke fewer cigarettes.

Go to bed on time and get at least 7 hours of sleep so that your body can recover the next day.

Warning: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

Recall that magnetic (geomagnetic) storms are short-term perturbations of the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere. They are caused by bursts of radiation and charged particles emitted by the Sun.

When birds and other animals migrate seasonally, they orient themselves using the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger magnetic storms on Earth, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation of birds on long-distance flights.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!