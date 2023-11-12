Fluffy dogs are very cute and pleasant to the touch. They can become real companions and a source of warmth and comfort, and even warm you up in winter.

Daily video

Of course, keeping fluffy dogs requires some care. You will need to brush them regularly to prevent tangles and bathe them to keep them clean and healthy. Experts for Best Life told us about the seven fluffiest dog breeds.

Read also: 5 of the laziest dog breeds that love to relax on the couch

1. Chow Chow

"The Chow Chow is an ancient breed that originated in China," says Georgina Ushi Phillips, DVM, PhD. "These furry pups have served a variety of roles, from hunting and guarding to pulling sleds and even combat missions in some cases."

In addition to their fluffy double coat, they are also known for their unique blue and black tongue.

2. Briar

"This intelligent, energetic dog that lives 10 to 15 years needs a lot of activity," explained dog handler Travis Broersen. According to him, Briars became popular during World War I when they were used to find wounded soldiers. Unfortunately, this also contributed to their rarity.

3. Pomeranian Spitz

"While some Pomeranians may look like miniature chow dogs, these little dogs originated in Central Europe where they were raised as boloncas. Poms (as they are often called) also have a 'double coat' that helps give them their extremely fluffy appearance," Phillips explained.

4. Newfoundland

Experts say this breed can be an easy and charming addition to your family

According to dog handler Daniel Coghill, Newfoundlands can be large, but they are a very gentle and patient breed. They are often considered a "nanny" breed because they are great with children. They can have white, black, gray, or brown fur, which is usually thick, long, and very fluffy.

5. Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is a large and strong breed that easily weighs over 100 pounds, and originated in ancient China as the Chow Chow. They have a double coat and large size, which makes them look like even bigger fluffy dogs.

6. Old English Sheepdog

The Old English Sheepdog has a double coat that keeps it cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Thanks to this, the breed can easily adapt to environments with a variable climate.

Shepherds are members of the herding group, which means they are intelligent, hardworking, and adaptable. They like to have a job, which means it's important to keep them busy to keep them out of trouble. But this work ethic also makes them great for learning, so they are great for families.

7. Samoyed

The Samoyed is a reliable dog that loves the family and is easier to train than others, according to dog handlers. They are very easily attached and usually do not like to be left alone for long periods of time. Samoyed's coat needs daily care.

Earlier, UAportal told you about the best dog breeds for people who spend a lot of time at home.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!