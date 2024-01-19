5 reasons: nutritionist explains why you should start the day with a bowl of oatmeal

Oatmeal is not just a tasty and satisfying breakfast but also a product with many health benefits. It contains a lot of fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, and is a good source of soluble beta-glucan fiber.

It is a tasty and healthy product that can be a great choice for breakfast. It contains many nutrients that can benefit health, dailynews.kyiv.ua reports.

Here are five reasons why you should eat oatmeal for breakfast:

Lowers cholesterol. The beta-glucan in oatmeal helps to lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood.

The fiber in oatmeal contributes to a long-lasting feeling of satiety, which can help reduce overall calorie intake and promote weight loss.

Stabilizes blood sugar levels. Beta-glucan also helps stabilize blood sugar levels, which can be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

Improves intestinal microflora. The soluble fibers in oatmeal promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the intestines, which can help improve digestion.

Reduces the risk of developing asthma. Some studies show that oatmeal can help prevent asthma in children if given at an early age.

How to cook oatmeal

Oatmeal can be prepared in different ways. The easiest way is to pour boiling water or milk over the oatmeal and leave it for a few minutes until it swells. For a richer flavor, you can add oatmeal to boiling water or milk and cook over low heat for 5-10 minutes.

You can add various fruits, nuts, seeds, or honey to your oatmeal to make it even tastier and healthier.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

