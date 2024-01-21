5 main mistakes: Why fried fish turns out ugly

Fried fish is a tasty and healthy dish that can decorate any table. However, cooking it properly to make it tasty, juicy and with an appetizing crispy crust is not as easy as it may seem.

Following these simple tips, you can cook fried fish that will delight you with its taste and aroma, writes prostoway.

Here are 5 common mistakes that can ruin fried fish:

1. Improper defrosting

Do not try to cheat and defrost fish with hot water. In this case, it will lose its texture and turn out to be tasteless.

Thaw fish properly at room temperature. To do this, take it out of the refrigerator in advance so that it has time to defrost on its own.

2. Unheated frying pan

If you forget to preheat the pan properly, the fish will inevitably burn. To do this, preheat the frying pan for at least 3-5 minutes over medium heat.

It is also important to use a non-stick frying pan to prevent the fish from sticking.

3. Overcooking

Fish will turn out dry if you overcook it. Watch the time carefully and don't forget to turn it over.

Usually, fish is fried for 3-4 minutes on each side, but the cooking time may vary depending on the type of fish and its thickness.

4. Too much fish in the pan

If you fry several pieces too close together, it will cause the fish to stew. This will ruin its flavor and texture.

Usually, you can put no more than 2-3 pieces of fish in a medium-sized frying pan.

5. Frequent turning

Do not touch the fish too often: it will start to fall apart and fry unevenly. It is best to turn the fish only once.

