11 animals that can predict the weather

Some animals can predict the weather because they have more sensitive eyesight, hearing, smell, and touch than humans. They are also able to sense changes in atmospheric pressure, humidity, the Earth's magnetic field, and other factors that may precede weather changes.

The Mental Floss publication suggested 11 animals that, according to various folklore stories, can predict the weather. However, for the most accurate forecasts, we still recommend following the forecasts of weather forecasters.

1. Groundhog and badger

The Germans began to introduce their own version of the holiday, which became a day of predicting the beginning of spring: if a badger saw its shadow on a sunny day, it meant that winter would not be over yet. When they came to America, they replaced badgers with more accessible groundhogs. Groundhog Day is celebrated in the United States on February 2.

2. Bears

Bears can predict the arrival of spring. If a bear sees its shadow, it returns to its den and hibernates again, as this means that winter will last at least another month.

3. Woolen

This caterpillar can predict the weather. If you notice an insect with long black stripes, it means that you will be in for a long snow and cold. On the other hand, a more rusty-colored caterpillar indicates a milder winter. In fact, the markings indicate age: less black indicates an older insect.

4. Moles

Get out your measuring stick and head to the nearest mole hole. According to legend, if a mole digs a hole 2.5 feet deep, expect bad weather; if 2 feet deep, not so serious; if 1 foot deep, a mild winter.

5. Squirrels

It is popularly said that if squirrels build their nests high in a tree, it means that the cold months will be particularly severe. Also look closely at their tails: the thicker they are, the worse the winter will be.

6. Cats.

If cats are washing behind their ears, sneezing, sitting with their tails turned to the fire, or snoring, expect rain - so says a nineteenth-century weather book. Confusingly, other folklore says that a cat washing itself is a sign of good weather.

7. Frogs

According to this legend, frogs make their voices heard to warn of rain. As bad weather approaches, they will start croaking louder and longer.

In fact, a loud chorus of frogs most likely indicates the onset of the mating season.

8. Foxes

According to a 19th-century book of weather proverbs, if a fox barks at night, it means a storm is coming. But if you wake up to a fox's bold cry, there's no need to rush out of bed and close the windows. They usually bark during mating season or when they are defending their territory from other animals.

9. Cows

If you see a bunch of cows lying in a field, make sure you have an umbrella or raincoat handy. According to this omen, cows lie on the grass to keep it dry before it rains. However, it is more likely that the cows are just calming down or chewing their grass - after all, they spend about 50% of their time resting.

10. Crows

A lone crow is a sign of bad weather.

"If crows fly in pairs, expect good weather; a crow flying alone is a sign of bad weather," says an old legend in the Farmer's Almanac.

11. Sheep

The sheep is another animal that is said to predict bad weather. A flock of sheep that has gathered together means a storm, although they are most likely getting cozy to instinctively protect themselves from predators.

