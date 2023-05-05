The Full Moon on May 5 will bring problems to two zodiac signs: it will be very difficult for them

The Full Moon, which will take place on May 5, 2023, will have a negative impact on two natives of the zodiac circle - trouble will literally follow them from the very morning. Conflicts with loved ones and financial losses are possible.

According to astrologers, Aries and Taurus are at risk. They need to be patient to get through the difficult period without losses.

Aries.

Natives of this zodiac sign will receive news that will literally knock them out of their tracks. It will be difficult for Aries to understand what really matters to them and what only seems important. They have often built illusions, but now they will be shattered and will have to face the harsh reality.

Aries need to be extremely careful in financial matters during the Full Moon - they may face deception or get into debt, which will be difficult to pay off. The natives of this sign will be criticized a lot, and this will only worsen their condition.

Taurus.

Taurus can lose money by becoming victims of deception. A meeting on which they had high hopes will turn out to be useless and bring only disappointment. The natives of this sign will suddenly realize that their dreams are not destined to come true and they need to change their plans for life.

During the Full Moon, there is an increased likelihood of conflicts with family and friends. A quarrel can break out over a trifle, but it can have a sad ending - up to and including a breakup. Taurus should be more careful in their expressions, otherwise, they may regret it.

